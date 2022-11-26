Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville


WSMV's Terry Bulger visited the Nashville West shopping center to speak with Black Friday shoppers.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find.

Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.

Shopper Mike Schuster had to work a little before he could get his new TV into his car. He had to cut open the TV box to make it fit.

For the most part, the parking lots were packed but calm. WSMV’s Terry Bulger gives you a look at the day in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update
Plumbers busy on day after Thanksgiving
Plumbers busy on day after Thanksgiving
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday