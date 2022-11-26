Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find.

Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.

Shopper Mike Schuster had to work a little before he could get his new TV into his car. He had to cut open the TV box to make it fit.

For the most part, the parking lots were packed but calm. WSMV’s Terry Bulger gives you a look at the day in the video above.

