1 dead after shooting near Nashville church, police say


One man is dead after a shooting Friday night.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting on Gatewood Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police responded after a call came in about a shooting at about 4:15 p.m. Police say before the shooting, a suspect and the victim met in the parking lot of the New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church. An altercation occurred, police said, and the victim was fatally shot.

No suspects are in custody at this time. However, police say they’re following active leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

