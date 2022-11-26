1 dead after shooting near Nashville church, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting on Gatewood Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police responded after a call came in about a shooting at about 4:15 p.m. Police say before the shooting, a suspect and the victim met in the parking lot of the New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church. An altercation occurred, police said, and the victim was fatally shot.

No suspects are in custody at this time. However, police say they’re following active leads.

The investigation is ongoing.

