Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena

By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning.

The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche may be postponed. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Water could be seen spewing from a sidewalk grate Friday morning on 6th Avenue South and flowing toward the Music City Center on Demonbreun Street.

MWS first responders are working to locate the break and stop the flow of water. The investigation into what caused the rupture is ongoing.

Water flowed down 6th Avenue South early Friday morning from a water main break outside Bridgestone Arena.

