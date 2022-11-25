THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him.
THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.
THP said he was struck by a car that morning and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-744-3091.
