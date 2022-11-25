THP looking for bicyclist struck by vehicle on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle along the interstate was hit by a vehicle last week and the now Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for him.

THP put out an alert on Thanksgiving morning for a Hispanic man in his 30s who was riding a dark-colored bicycle on the westbound side of I-24 near mile marker 65 early Saturday, November 19. He was believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.

THP said he was struck by a car that morning and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-744-3091.

🚨The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, November 19, 2022. The man was riding a dark-colored bicycle along I-24 westbound near mile-marker 65 in Rutherford County. Thank you 🙏. pic.twitter.com/ZBJyvMNS6G — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) November 24, 2022

