Nashville Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission served up meals on Thursday to hundreds of homeless people with everything you could want in a Thanksgiving dinner – turkey, green beans and pumpkin pie.

The Rescue Mission plans on doing this through Sunday, hoping to give out 5,000 meals.

“There’s just a ton of joy and you will see that. People are thanking the servers and they’re like, ‘No, I’m helping to serve you,’ and then it’s a great way for the community and families to give back and get a sense of who we serve,” said Cheryl Chunn with the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Earlier this week volunteers fried 1,200 turkeys for this weekend’s meals. Over 100 hundred of those volunteers returned on Thursday to help out.

One of the volunteers helping out was Joey James Jr.

“About six years ago I came from Louisiana, I was down and broken and they rebuilt me here,” Jones said. “They had me at Christ-centered life and got me a GED, went to school, got me my certifications as an aircraft mechanic. It’s been two years and I still come back here on the holiday to help out.”

The Nashville Rescue Mission fed hundreds of homeless people on Thursday.

