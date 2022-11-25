First Alert Forecast: More rain is moving in before the weekend is over

The dry weather continues through the first half of Saturday, but more rain is on the way. Possible severe storms are possible next week.

Tonight mostly clear, low in the upper 30s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but another rain system will arrive during the late afternoon and evening from west to east. Highs will be in the mid 60s, lows near 40. If you’re going to the Vols/Vandy game, be ready for rain as the game unfolds. There could be some thunderstorms with some downpours for parts of the Mid State Saturday night, too.

Rain will exit early on Sunday for most everyone. Some wrap around rain could fall across the northern part of the Midstate. It’s a good idea to be prepared for that at the Titans game, check back for an update here or on the First Alert App. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky, high in the upper 50s.

We’ll have at least an outside chance for a shower late Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday brings showers and some potentially strong to severe storms. The high will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday, drier with the highs in the low 50s.

