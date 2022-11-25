FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many spent their morning at FiftyForward where people picked up Thanksgiving meals and then delivered them to the homes of 500 older adults in need.

Lucy Carroll was one volunteer who came Thursday to pick up meals to bring to others.

“I am thankful to be healthy enough that we can deliver,” Carroll said. “That is something I am very thankful for.”

Other volunteers filled Carroll’s trunk with bags of food so she could bring a hot Thanksgiving meal and groceries to six people this year.

“Last year, we went out to Hermitage and Old Hickory,” Carroll said. “We drove all over town last year. We weren’t familiar with that area, and we did not get through until 4 p.m. Nothing was left open to eat except the Waffle House so we went there.”

The food drive through FiftyForward, a resource for older Middle Tennesseans, is a Thanksgiving tradition for many. FiftyForward said 20% of food-insecure households include someone 65 or older. They hope to bring those people food and joy on this day of thanks.

“It just means that we can help and someday, we may need that help ourselves, but we are thankful we can be on this end now,” Carroll said.

People can contact FiftyForward to sign up to volunteer. They will have another food drive on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.