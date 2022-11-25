Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal


People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day.

People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar and generosity from the owner.

“Look around. This is why we do it, the outpouring of spirit and community, this is why we do this right here,” co-owner Mark Dickerson said.

The free gathering wouldn’t happen if not for Dickerson. He’s more popular on this day than the turkey.

Nelson Green didn’t leave room for dinner.

“This is my second plate,” Green said. “I was originally trying to find a Shoney’s.”

It all turned out just fine, topped off with pumpkin pie and turning into a Donelson tradition.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boulevard Bolt Thanksgiving Day race.
Boulevard Bolt returns to Belle Meade
FiftyForward delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need
Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt
Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt
FiftyForward delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
FiftyForward donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to adults in need