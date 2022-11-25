Donelson Cafe gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The spirit of giving was all over Nashville on Thanksgiving Day.

People came out to the Donelson Cafe on Thursday for the annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

The food, the traditional and what you’d expect. What’s unexpected, it’s mostly provided by the neighborhood, donations for the jar and generosity from the owner.

“Look around. This is why we do it, the outpouring of spirit and community, this is why we do this right here,” co-owner Mark Dickerson said.

The free gathering wouldn’t happen if not for Dickerson. He’s more popular on this day than the turkey.

Nelson Green didn’t leave room for dinner.

“This is my second plate,” Green said. “I was originally trying to find a Shoney’s.”

It all turned out just fine, topped off with pumpkin pie and turning into a Donelson tradition.

