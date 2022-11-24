Travelers hit the road for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Highway gas stations and rest areas filled up on Wednesday with travelers headed out for Thanksgiving.

Travelers like Benjamin and his wife Sienna can’t stretch their legs like their daughter Avalon, but road trip pit stops come quickly when you’re traveling with five kids.

They’re making Ohio to Texas for Thanksgiving look easy.

“It’s been easy, heavy traffic, but nothing too major,” Sienna said.

“Only minor delays, about 20 to 30 minutes,” Benjamin said. “Besides that, it’s been pretty good.”

For Colleen Berry, the road trop goes the other way.

“We’re coming from Fort Worth, Texas, travelling to Ohio to visit family,” Berry said.

The reality of what goes on at 70 miles an hour inside a car with screaming kids, tempered a bit at that road-side pit stop.

“So much family fun, right, oh so much,” Benjamin said. “I’m sure we’ll forget about the pain when we get there.”

All worth it for Grandma’s turkey and pie.

