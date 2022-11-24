Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of shoppers made their way to grocery stores to pick-up last-minute items for Thanksgiving.

Grocery carts outside of Walmart in West Nashville were filled with turkeys, ham, vegetables, beverages and snacks.

Sean Bratcher decided Wednesday night to pick up items he’s responsible for bringing to the Thanksgiving Day celebration at his mom’s house.

“Picking up some drinks and desserts,” Bratcher said as he loaded his groceries into his trunk.

He described the inside of the store as an adventure because everyone is shopping for some of the same items.

“Every register had a line in it. It was an adventure by itself,” Bratcher said.

Other shoppers like Skylar White just stopped by for small things needed for Thanksgiving Day.

“For last minute shopping I was going to get a few snacks for the house and then I got some vegetables, just juice, small essentials,” White said.

Stores like Kroger, Walgreen’s, Whole Foods, CVS and Big Lots are open on Thanksgiving Day, some with limited hours. Others like Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Aldi will be closed Thursday.

“Last year, I was looking for something but didn’t realize that some stores were closed,” Aditva Khanal said. “But year from that learning now I know.”

Many of the shoppers said their last-minute runs to the store are worth spending time with families.

“There’s a lot of division, especially in this part of the country, so if you’ve got a chance to be with family, be with family,” Bratcher said.

“My relatives, they’re coming to my house. We’re having a gathering. We’ll have a big table with dinner, so Thanksgiving, I’m excited for that,” Khanal said.

“I hope that for this Thanksgiving that all people can be home or with some people that they care about,” Kelly said.

