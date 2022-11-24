Search underway for missing Hendersonville man

The 55-year-old man suffers from mental health issues and may not be able to find his own way home.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for a man who is missing and may need help getting home.

55-year-old Sterling Knox was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his home in the Mansker Farms neighborhood of Hendersonville. He suffers from cognitive mental health issues which can impair his ability to know where he is.

HPD believes Knox left his home on foot and is wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, black Converse shoes, and a black beanie.

Anyone with information on Knox’s whereabouts is asked to call HPD at 615-451-3838.

Sterling Knox, age 55.
Sterling Knox, age 55.(HPD)

