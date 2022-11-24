Metro Police: 17-year-old wanted on criminal homicide charge


Alarenta Waters, 17, is wanted by Metro Police for criminal homicide in the Nov. 14 shooting...
Alarenta Waters, 17, is wanted by Metro Police for criminal homicide in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Terriana Johnson at Watkins Park.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park.

Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been obtained for Alarenta Waters. He is wanted for criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson, 19, at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed

According to police, Waters allegedly opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight earlier.

Efforts to locate Waters have been unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Search for suspect in teen's deadly shooting
Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed

Latest News

Jada the German shepherd got out of her owner's yard and wound up on the side of I-75, where...
Nashville truck driver rescues puppy on highway, returns her to Ohio home
PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
WSMV4 anchors serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission
WSMV4 serves meal at Nashville Rescue Mission