Metro Police: 17-year-old wanted on criminal homicide charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park.

Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been obtained for Alarenta Waters. He is wanted for criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson, 19, at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North.

According to police, Waters allegedly opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight earlier.

Efforts to locate Waters have been unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.