Man charged with committing three robberies in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies around Nashville on Wednesday.

According to MNPD, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction site on Hillsdale Avenue in West Nashville around 8 a.m. Police said Tate approached two workers at the site and demanded money or he would shoot them. One worker had just been paid, so he handed over $600 in cash and Tate ran away.

Less than an hour later, Tate walked up to a woman on Banjo Street and told her to hand over her money while brandishing his gun. The woman explained to him that she didn’t have any, so Tate forced her back into her home where a family member gave him an unknown amount of money to leave.

Upon leaving that residence, Tate encountered another woman on Banjo Street and took $25 from her purse at gunpoint.

Through witness accounts and descriptions, officers caught up with Tate later Wednesday morning and he was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. The semi-automatic pistol he used during the robberies was recovered after the chase and found to be stolen from a parked vehicle on Dover Glen Drive in September.

Tate faces seven charges, including three counts of aggravated robbery. He remains in custody on $317,000 bond.

