Lebanon man accused of trading explicit photos of minors online

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been indicted after an investigation found he traded explicit images of children online.

Wendell Jay Silcox was indicted May 10 on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Silcox after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of photos consistent with child sexual abuse material through Instagram.

During the investigation, agents found Silcox was trading the images online. A subsequent search warrant uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos, according to the TBI.

Wilson County deputies arrested Silcox on Tuesday and booked him into the Wilson County Jail.

