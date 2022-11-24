Lebanon man accused of trading explicit photos of minors online


A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been indicted after an investigation found he traded explicit images of children online.

Wendell Jay Silcox was indicted May 10 on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Silcox after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of photos consistent with child sexual abuse material through Instagram.

During the investigation, agents found Silcox was trading the images online. A subsequent search warrant uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos, according to the TBI.

Wilson County deputies arrested Silcox on Tuesday and booked him into the Wilson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
Man charged with committing three robberies in one day
WSMV Sterling Knox
Search underway for missing Hendersonville man
WSMV Sterling Knox
Search for missing Hendersonville man
WSMV Carley Gordon
Man charged with three robberies from same day