First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Day -- Showers Move in Late

Happy Thanksgiving! After a cool start to the day, temperatures will jump quickly into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will gradually increase. Showers will move into our western counties during the early afternoon. In all likelihood, rain won’t reach most of the Nashville area until around dark.

More rain overnight Thursday will taper off early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will turn partly sunny and mild with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but another rain system will arrive during the evening. Rain will reach some communities west of Nashville before dark, however.

If you’re going to the Vols/Vandy game, be ready for rain as the game unfolds.

There could be some thunderstorms with some downpours for parts of the Mid State Saturday night, too.

Rain will exit early on Sunday.

Monday looks pleasant.

We’ll have at least an outside chance for a shower on Tuesday.

Wednesday will need to be watched. Showers and some potentially severe storms will move through then.

