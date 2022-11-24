First Alert Forecast: Mixed bag for the holiday weekend

Happy Thanksgiving! Rain tonight and more again Saturday with storms expected mid-week.

Tonight rain with the low near 50.

Showers will taper off early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will turn partly sunny and mild highs in the low to mid 60s.

Most of Saturday will be dry, but another rain system will arrive during the late afternoon and evening from west to east. Highs will be in the mid 60s, lows near 40. If you’re going to the Vols/Vandy game, be ready for rain as the game unfolds. There could be some thunderstorms with some downpours for parts of the Mid State Saturday night, too.

Rain will exit early on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky, high in the upper 50s.

We’ll have at least an outside chance for a shower late Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday brings showers and some potentially strong to severe storms. The high will be in the low 60s.

Thursday, drier with the high in the low 50s.

