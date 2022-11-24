Arson suspect tried to steal Nashville fire truck: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man charged after police say he set fire to a motel mattress earlier this month is also accused of trying to steal a fire truck the same morning.

Michael Morris, 31, was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon and charged with arson, burglary, trespassing and attempted theft of property.

Metro Police and the Nashville Fire Department responded to Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive on Nov. 10. Police said they found Morris disoriented and intoxicated after he set a mattress on fire inside of a room at the inn.

Nashville firefighters said while they tried to put out the mattress fire, Morris tried to steal a fire truck. Personnel on scene were able to pull him out of the truck.

Morris fled, police said, running to a nearby EconoLodge motel room to hide. He was eventually taken into custody. He told police he did not remember anything after setting fire to the mattress, according to an arrest affidavit.

He remains in jail on more than a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.