Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began after the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute in Smith County. Deputies in Smith County alerted the WCSO of the pursuit and they assisted once it crossed over county lines. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also joined the pursuit.

The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph down Sparta Pike and shots were fired. A Wilson County deputy was injured from a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

At one point, the suspect exited the vehicle and scaled the roof of a random house, and began shooting randomly into the sky. It is not known if the deputies returned fire.

Law enforcement personnel on the ground were able to talk the man down from the roof and he was taken into custody.

“We live in a crazy world,” said Captain Scott Moore with the WCSO. “Our deputies are trained throughout the year on situations like this, so we responded quickly and efficiently. We want our citizens to know that whenever we have situations like this, we are going to continue to be quick and take the suspect into custody, such as this.”

PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County (WSMV)

