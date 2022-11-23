WATCH: Suspect pepper sprays victims in car wash, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 13, three victims were pepper sprayed, physically assaulted and robbed by an unidentified person at a car wash on Gallatin Pike.

Surveillance cameras set up in the car wash bays documented the incident.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were cleaning their work truck at the Inglewood Auto Wash at around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect approached the three of them with a pink backpack and a pepper spray handgun.

The suspect directed and shot the handgun at the victims, demanding their wallets. The three victims complied as they were pepper sprayed.

The victims were later physically assaulted by the suspect, leaving them with minor injuries. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, the suspect fled on foot towards Gallatin Pike near McAlpine Avenue.

Anyone with information on the person involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

