Tracy Lawrence joins Nashville Rescue Mission staff to fry more than 1,000 turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just two days before Thanksgiving, Tracy Lawrence joined the Nashville Rescue Mission staff and donors at a turkey fry at the new location of the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Lawrence has made this his event every year since 2005.

“I love the city, its people and I think what we’re doing is very important,” said Lawrence.

After 17 years, the turnout for the event has grown from a few people in a parking lot, to thousands in attendance.

“We’re actually doubling in size so we’re planning on cooking 1,200 turkeys today, we’d usually do between 500 to 600 and the mission is still going to get the supplements they need for the week,” said Lawrence.

In addition to serving Davidson County, Lawrence said they will be able to help surrounding counties as well too.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.