Today In Nashville Holiday Special: “Roasted Turkey Roulade” Recipe with Anchor Lauren Lowrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A recipe for the Holiday Season!

Ingredients:

3/4 cup large-diced dried figs, stems removed

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup Calvados or brandy

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups diced onions (2 onions)

1 cup (1/2-inch-diced) celery (3 stalks)

3/4 pound pork sausage, casings removed (sweet and hot mixed)

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves

3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

3 cups herb-seasoned stuffing mix (recommended: Pepperidge Farm)

1 1/2 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 extra-large egg, beaten

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 whole (2 halves) turkey breast, boned and butterflied (5 pounds)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Place the dried figs and cranberries in a small saucepan and pour in the Calvados and 1/2 cup water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, then lower the heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the sausage, crumbling it into small bits with a fork, and saute, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes, until cooked and browned. Add the figs and cranberries with the liquid, the chopped rosemary, and pine nuts, and cook for 2 more minutes. Scrape up the brown bits with a wooden spoon.

Place the stuffing mix in a large bowl. Add the sausage mixture, chicken stock, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and stir well. (The stuffing may be prepared ahead and stored in the refrigerator overnight.)

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Place a baking rack on a sheet pan.

Lay the butterflied turkey breast skin side down on a cutting board. Sprinkle the meat with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Spread the stuffing in a 1/2-inch-thick layer over the meat, leaving a half-inch border on all sides. Don’t mound the stuffing or the turkey will be difficult to roll. (Place the leftover stuffing in a buttered gratin dish and bake for the last 45 minutes of roasting alongside the turkey.) Starting at 1 end, roll the turkey like a jelly roll and tuck in any stuffing that tries to escape on the sides. Tie the roast firmly with kitchen twine every 2 inches to make a compact cylinder.