Today In Nashville Holiday Special: “Nestle Tollhouse Chocolate Chip Pie” Recipe with Meteorologist Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nestle Toll House chocolate chip pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels.
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 1 (9 inch) frozen deep-dish pie crust, thawed
- 1 cup whipped cream, or to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl on high speed until foamy. Beat in flour, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until combined. Beat in butter until smooth. Stir in chocolate morsels and chopped nuts. Spoon mixture into pie shell.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted halfway between the edge and center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm with whipped cream.
Tips:
This can be served with ice cream instead of whipped cream.
