Today In Nashville Holiday Special: “Nestle Tollhouse Chocolate Chip Pie” Recipe with Meteorologist Dan Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nestle Toll House chocolate chip pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).



Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl on high speed until foamy. Beat in flour, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until combined. Beat in butter until smooth. Stir in chocolate morsels and chopped nuts. Spoon mixture into pie shell.

