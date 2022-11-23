Titans coach charged with DUI calls actions ‘devastating’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following the Titans’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

“First of all, I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing told reporters Wednesday. “I understand what a sensitive and troubling subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations. I put my family through some things that they don’t deserve. I have an amazing wife and amazing son, who love me unconditionally, and I don’t want them to have to endure anything more than what I’ve brought on.”

Authorities say Downing admitted to drinking before driving and was seen driving at speeds close to 100 miles per hour, before complaining of death threats during a traffic stop that landed him behind bars Friday morning.

“It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization,” Downing said.

The Titans play-caller was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Cool Springs Boulevard after being followed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who spotted him speeding. It was estimated he was going between 95 and 100 miles per hour, but he was officially paced at 50 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone while being followed.

The trooper said during the traffic stop, he immediately smelled alcohol coming from Downing, who had red eyes and slow, slurred speech. Downing admitted to the trooper he had beer before driving, THP said.

The trooper reported Downing said he was trying to get home to his family because he had “been receiving death threats.” Downing consented to a field sobriety test, THP said. He did not pass and was taken into custody.

“To the ownership, Ms. Amy and to the front office and obviously Coach (Mike) Vrabel: I believe in myself as a man, and I believe that I will answer the bell to lead this offense going forward,” Downing said. “I thank Coach Vrabel and John Robinson and Ms. Amy for allowing me the opportunity to lead this offense going into this weekend, and these guys in the locker room – they deserve for me to put my best efforts forth in that.”

Vrabel said this week Downing would continue as Titans offensive coordinator following his arrest.

“Because of the nature of the situation, I know there are a lot of questions,” Downing said. “I know people are looking for details and answers and unfortunately, because of the situation, I’m not able to discuss quite a bit of that evening.”

The Titans face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.

