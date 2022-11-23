Titans Mr. Football finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School

Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy

Zech Prince, East Robertson High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School

Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School

Lance Williams, Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County High School

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School

Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School

Malaki Dowell, White County High School

Brayden Latham, West High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman High School

Arion Carter, Smyrna High School

Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School

Caleb Hampton, Baylor School

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School

Reese Keeney, Farragut High School

