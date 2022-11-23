Students prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those in need this Thanksgiving will have the opportunity to enjoy a very special meal prepared by students and faculty from the Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State Community College.

“Some of us aren’t as fortunate as others and I think it’s good that we are able to provide something that makes you feel at home,” said Cole Emberton, Apprentice at Nashville State Community College.

Aluminum pans packed with turkeys, fresh baked rolls, cookies and more were picked up from Nashville State Community College for Room in The Inn’s annual Thanksgiving events.

“We are just grateful for this donation, this partnership and just the love. You can tell when a meal is cooked with love. So, we are excited to serve that tomorrow,” said Maggie Sananikone with Room In the Inn.

All of the items were freshly made by students. According to Program Director Paul Brennen, preparation started back in September.

“Partnering with Room in The Inn is extremely valuable and important for programs such as ours because we are teaching the next generations of chefs how important it is to give back to a city,” explained Brennen.

This year students prepared enough to feed 550 people, which was an increase from the previous year. With this being the eighth year of the partnership, the hope is to continue to make a difference in years to come.

