Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.

An affidavit said the witness was working in a room next to 42-year-old Santos Reynario Martinez when he suddenly heard several gunshots.

The rooms were unfinished, allowing the witness to look over and see Martinez lying lifeless on the floor, and Montoya running away with his hand in his jacket pocket.

Metro detectives were able to find information regarding Montoya’s identity and relayed their findings to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), resulting in Montoya’s arrest.

Montoya was stopped and arrested by THP officers in Knox County on Nov. 16 and was charged with criminal homicide. He was extradited to Nashville on Nov. 22 where he remains in custody without bond.

Montoya’s motive is unknown and remains under investigation.

