Wilson County Officer injured after getting shot in car chase, officials say


PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County
PIC - police chase ending in Wilson County(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A white male was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County.

The Wilson County Public Information Officer confirmed to WSMV that shots were fired and that an Wilson County officer was injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not say the extent of the injury and said that the suspect is in custody.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vigil for Colorado mass shooting victims
Vigil for Colorado mass shooting victims
Singer Tracy Lawrence holds annual turkey fry
Tracy Lawrence joins Nashville Rescue Mission staff to fry more than 1,000 turkeys
Auto shop broken into twice in two months
Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime
Home protection plan under scrutiny
Home protection plan under scrutiny