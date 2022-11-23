Wilson County Officer injured after getting shot in car chase, officials say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A white male was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County.

The Wilson County Public Information Officer confirmed to WSMV that shots were fired and that an Wilson County officer was injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not say the extent of the injury and said that the suspect is in custody.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

