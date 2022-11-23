Man victimized by catalytic converter thieves during stay at a Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the holiday season, many people park their cars overnight at airports and hotels while traveling.

Those are the kind of places where people’s catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles.

A Lebanon man said he recently had all four stolen off his truck. He said he parked in a hotel parking lot near Nashville International Airport and took the shuttle to the airport for a work trip. While he was gone, someone got their hands on his new truck.

“I was excited to get home. I started my truck and it was just a deafening noise,” Alex Roten said.

The deafening noise he heard earlier this month was the sound of all four of his truck’s catalytic converters being removed.

“I was just infuriated because it is just an inconvenience,” Roten said.

Roten said the theft happened while he was parked for five nights at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel.

“I made it a point to park close to the front door,” Roten said. “I was 30 to 40 yards back from the valet area. You could see my truck from the front door. I never thought it would have happened.”

Metro Police said just two days after Roten filed his police report, there was another report of this happening at the same hotel. The hotel has yet to comment on the incidents.

Police said these cases are among more than 1,400 catalytic converter thefts this year in Nashville.

It’s costing people like Roten $8,000 to replace. Luckily, he has insurance that will cover some of the cost.

“But I have a $1,000 deductible,” Roten said. “I don’t know anybody who has $1,000 laying around they are willing to shell out. It is just inconvenient, especially with Christmas coming up. I have a lot of nieces and nephews.”

Roten said he will now be depending on a rental car to get him to Kentucky for Thanksgiving this week.

“If you don’t have good insurance and can’t get a rental car and have to come out of pocket, what are you going to do?” Roten said.

Metro Police said it works with shops in Davidson County that require a driver’s license if someone is trying to sell a bunch of catalytic converters. Police also recommend etching your VIN number on your catalytic converter or painting it a bright color.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.