Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months.

The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse.

There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three men shattered in the process of breaking into an office, just one of several crimes the owners said need to come to an end.

Video shows the group of men walking up to the shop and seconds later smashing in the office window.

“Once he busts the glass, he climbs in and the other guys climb in,” Derek Gamble said.

As soon as they get into the building, Gamble, the head mechanic, said the security alarm scares them of, forcing them to leave empty handed.

The only thing that happened was the damage to the window, which isn’t the first time.

“There’s been quite a bit of crime going on over here,” Gamble said. “We’ve been broken into over here a couple of times, and it seems like they can’t find the people who are doing it.”

Over the last few months Gamble said they have had locks broken, rims stolen, and cars broken into. What scares him the most is people also walking around with weapons.

“One day there was a guy walking around with a machete and he was just walking to himself,” Gamble said.

After calling police for the second time in two months, auto shop owners said they have had enough.

“There are so many people walking around that just look like they are just messed up and I don’t know what it is,” Gamble said. “There are a lot of homeless people, and it’s just Madison has really gotten bad.”

Business owners said they have not only requested that Metro Police install blue light cameras but they’ve asked city leaders for help.

“It’s going to come to the point where if it hasn’t already affected business because nobody wants to do that, nobody wants to be around stuff like that, to where they’re having to risk their lives to get their car worked on or come buy a car,” Gamble said.

While they wait and pray for a solution, business owners said they’ll just have to continue losing money.

