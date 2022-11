NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Inclusion Tennessee is hosting a candlelight vigil for Colorado Springs victims and those injured and killed at the Club Q shooting.

The vigil is being held at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville.

TUESDAY: Join us at 6:30 PM at Public Square Park to honor the lives of those lost in the senseless attack that took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/0rNdH9jkMe — inclusion tennessee (@inclusion_tn) November 21, 2022

