First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns Late on Thanksgiving

As we head into Thanksgiving Day, we are watching for our next round of showers to return to the Mid State. Those rain showers don’t look to enter the region until late in the afternoon for many of us, if not even holding off until the evening. Highs tomorrow will top off in the mid-60s again.

More rain overnight Thursday and then tapering off as we go through our Friday morning. Most of the area dries out by Friday afternoon with temperatures back near 60 and in the 50s.

Another wave of moisture is going to move in late Saturday and Saturday night with steady rain at times and perhaps a rumble of thunder that can’t be totally ruled out.

Rain will taper off by Sunday with temperatures still near 60.

Monday and Tuesday are dry with highs in the lower to mid-60s.

