Economists expect big deals in-store on Black Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Economist said if you are heading to stores on Black Friday, get ready.

For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, they are predicting crowds we haven’t seen in a few years.

Whether you are shopping in-person or online, there’s things you should know.

First, because of excess inventory from people not buying stuff during COVID, you might find some good deals in stores.

However, some Black Friday sales have already started and shoppers are taking advantage.

“People, especially our age, you don’t have to get out and fight the crowd,” Jenny Schmuck, who was shopping at Bass Pro Shops, said. “The younger kids? Yes. But we don’t have to.”

Opry Mills Bass Pro Shop General Manager Duane Ebach said there’s a reason why they start their sales before Friday.

“Trying to see what people are anticipating doing, how much is going to go online because a lot of the items are available online also,” he said.

While some items are on sale already, more will be marked down on Friday.

With ample supply, Ebach believes they are in good shape and hopes for a big Friday crowd.

“If you go in informed, you can avoid those traps that retailers fall into,” Vanderbilt University Marketing Professor Kelly Goldsmith said.

She advises people to go in with a plan or a list and stick to it because once shoppers are in the stores everything will look enticing.

“A lot of these companies have excess inventory right now,” Goldsmith said. “And the companies, as much as they like making money, they also don’t want to end the year with warehouses of stuff they’ve never sold. There will be some very good deals this year despite inflation.”

The Schmucks already have some gifts checked off their Christmas list, but Friday others will walk through the Bass Pro Shop aisles to get the holiday season started.

While Goldsmith and store managers expect larger crowds than in years past, they don’t expect pre-pandemic level crowds. They also said it’s always worth going to the store because there are deals you won’t see online.

