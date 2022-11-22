WATCH: Semi crashes through downed power lines, nearly hits officer

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) — Dash camera video shows the moments Cookeville officers narrowly escaped tragedy after trying to prevent vehicles from hitting downed power lines.

The driver of a semi-truck did not see an officer flagging them down to avoid downed power lines on Willow Street, police said. The driver drove through the power lines, causing the utility pole and power lines to snap. Sparks lit up the evening sky, but luckily, the officer was not hurt.

Cookeville Police Department says it is taking this moment to remind drivers to be cautious when driving around emergency vehicles.

“Take note of your surroundings, it could save a life,” Cookeville Police said.

A Cookeville Police Department officer attempts to flag down a semi-truck driver who is about to hit downed powerlines. (Cookeville PD)

Officers working a single-vehicle crash escaped just in time before a semi-truck hit downed powerlines in Cookeville. (Cookeville PD)

