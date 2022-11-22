Walmart employee robbed at gunpoint in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An armed man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a Walmart employee and stealing his phone in an attempt to exchange it for cash at a grocery store across the street.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Gallatin Pike went to his car parked outside to grab his chapstick around 9 a.m. Once at his vehicle, 25-year-old Shawn Dowlen approached with a gun from behind and began frisking him for items to steal.

The employee told police that Dowlen eventually took his cell phone and ran off, toward the Kroger across the street on Gallatin Pike. This particular Kroger is known to have a machine that takes used cell phones in exchange for money.

Officers arrived at Kroger and detained Dowlen as he was exiting the store. The stolen phone was still in his pants pocket as well as a loaded silver Bersa .380 handgun. The gun was seized and Dowlen was placed under arrest.

Dowlen admitted to officers he robbed the Walmart employee for money for his family and drugs. He is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody on $75,000 bond.

