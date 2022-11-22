Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen.

The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.

“It’s just random. It’s bizarre,” employee Sam Sarbacker said. “You think somebody would be interested in stealing something else, like a car or something. Just to steal a potted plant was pretty strange.”

Security video shows a woman pull up to the office in the middle of the night and get out of her car wearing pajamas and smoking a cigarette. She then takes the potted plant and puts it into her trunk. She drives off without stealing the second pot or other decorations that were on the porch.

A porch pirate stolen a pottle plant from the front porch of a Berry Hill business.

Sarbacker said he thought it was a joke when his co-workers first told him what had happened.

“These things are pretty heavy,” Sarbacker said about the pots. “I just can’t imagine someone grabbing this and throwing it in their car. But she made quick work of it and didn’t take the other one. I guess she didn’t have enough room or just wanted one.”

“She took the dirt and the plants and everything,” employee Charles Watkins said. “They didn’t even dump the dirt out, just took the dirt too.”

Other businesses in the mainly industrial area said they’ve also started to have problems with people stealing in the middle of the night and over the weekend. That includes multiple catalytic converters that were taken just a couple of weeks ago.

Despite the concerns about increasing crime, Watkins said they’re trying to take this lightly by putting up missing posters of the pot and being willing to forgive the woman if she returns it.

“If I could say something to the culprit that stole the pot, maybe give up the cigarette smoking,” Watkins said. “It’s bad for your health, but if you need the pot that bad, you can have the pot. Just give up the smoking.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.