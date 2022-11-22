Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon.

Colvin Rush, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving verbal commands to leave the home.

Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse on Traditional Trail following a domestic situation with Rush and his girlfriend around 12:17 p.m.

Rush was accused of strangling his girlfriend before tossing her personal belongings outside. The girlfriend and her small child and teenage relative are okay, according to police.

Rush will be facing aggravated domestic violence charges and was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he will remain in custody.

