Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand.

The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.

“Guests visiting the Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One-enabled store at Bridgestone Arena can insert their credit card or hover their palm at the entry gates to shop. Once they’re inside, anything a guest takes off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart,” the release says. “When guests have completed their shopping experience, they will be able to leave the store and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took.”

Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Senior Vice President of Operations David Urso said Bridgestone is excited to be collaborating with Amazon and Twice Daily.

“This new technology will offer added convenience and quicker transactions at our Twice Daily stores allowing fans to spend more time watching their event and less time standing in line,” Urso said in the release.

Guests purchasing alcohol will be required to show their ID to a store attendant for age verification. The store will open Nov. 25.

A second store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One is planned to open at Bridgestone in early 2023.

