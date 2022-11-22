Nashville Shores announces new water slide


A view of Nashville Shores' newest water slide.(Nashville Shores)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Shores waterpark has released a first look at its newest water slide.

The Riptide Racer, standing at more than 50 feet high and longer than a football field, will be the longest slide of its type in the world, according to a Nashville Shores media release.

The four-lane, multi-million-dollar slide begins at the top of a five-story platform; then, guests slide down headfirst on a mat and can race family and friends through curves and steep drops.

The slide’s design allows guests to see and hear their competition as they race down the slide.

The Riptide Racer is expected to open next year.

