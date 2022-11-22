Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon.

The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.

Kassa’s family described her as a dedicated mom who works full-time and moved to Tennessee to live the American dream.

“She’s the center of our family,” her cousin Eden Mengistu said. “She’s the one who glues us together.”

Kassa’s family flew to Murfreesboro worried after she didn’t pick up her 6-year-old daughter from school.

“Extremely unlike her. She is a very dedicated mother, very responsible person,” Mengistu said.

All weekend her family has been speaking with police and looking through her apartment. So far, they said the complex has no video footage to show when she left and why.

“Things start rolling and here we are, Monday, and she’s not home yet,” Mengistu said.

Murfreesboro Police said Kassa may be in a black Dodge Charger with license plate 7L87V2. Police said the tag on the car was last ran in Ohio, possibly by a license plate reader. Her family believes she was forced to leave by a friend.

“This is a nightmare that we don’t seem to wake up from,” Mengistu said.

Her family said it’s going to take everyone to bring her home to her daughter.

If you have any information on where Kassa may be, contact Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.

The family is also looking to hire a private investigator. If you would like to help their efforts, you can donate to a GoFundMe account that has been set up.

