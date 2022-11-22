Metro police identify 19-year-old in deadly shooting at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a deadly shooting where a 19-year-old was found shot and killed inside his vehicle.

Police have identified the victim as Pablo Ical-Caz, 19, Monday.

In South Nashville, it is very concerning for neighbor Jeremy Malone to know someone was shot and killed just yards from his apartment building.

“Sometimes I’m scared to live over here. I got to live somewhere,” said Malone.

Early Saturday morning, Metro police say Ical-Caz was found inside of his Kia sedan at the Southern Hill Condos on Wallace road in South Nashville.

Investigators say he was killed while driving behind one of the condo buildings.

“It’s just tragic, just a tragedy for a 19-year-old to lose his life,” said Malone.

Safety is always top of mind for this resident especially for the sake of his son a deadly shooting investigation over the weekend.

“Really scared because some days you know I have my son here. And you just don’t know what can happen, anything can happen,” said Malone.

Just last week in Nashville another 19-year-old was shot to death. Police say it happened at Watkins Park just before 7pm.

And they’re still searching for that suspect.

So far, this year there have been 99 homicides in Metro Nashville, that’s just three shy of last year’s total of 102.

A growing number that many say doesn’t need to continue to rise.

“It just needs to stop. It’s just too many people dying for nothing so it just needs to stop,” said Malone.

Police are still searching for a suspect. They have notified the victim’s family in Guatemala.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Metro Police.

