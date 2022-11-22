Man caught recording fiancé's daughter in the shower: affidavit

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Antioch man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancé’s daughter while she showered.

Eric V. Walker, 51, is charged with unlawful photography.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to Saxony Lake Drive after Walker’s fiancé found a video recording of her daughter in the shower on Walker’s phone, according to an affidavit.

The video shows Walker’s cell phone was positioned under home’s bathroom door crack, pointed toward the shower.

The woman’s daughter reviewed the recording and confirmed it was her showering, police said.

Walker was arrested and has since been released.

