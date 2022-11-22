First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Weather into Thanksgiving Day

Mild and pleasant weather will continue from now through most of Thanksgiving Day.

Tonight will be clear and turn cold. Count on lows around freezing.

Wednesday will be another beauty. It looks outstanding for travel. We’ll have sunshine with a few clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving Day will start off cool. Clouds will thicken during the mid to late afternoon with some rain showers arriving around dark.

Periods of mainly light rain are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will turn dry and variably cloudy with highs around 60 degrees.

Another round of rain will move in during the day on Saturday. Expect rain to begin around midday in Nashville.

Rain will taper off early Sunday. Some sunshine will develop Sunday afternoon. It will be another mild one for late November with highs around 60°. In general, it will be a very good day for travel.

Monday also looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.

