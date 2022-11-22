First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Sunshine Brings Warmer Temps

After another cold start this morning, today will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the country and I’m happy to say that we’ll see no weather problems here in the Mid State. Temperatures will top off right around the lower and mid 60s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day.

As we head into Thanksgiving day we are watching for our next round of showers to return to the Mid State. But those showers are looking to come in later in the day and most of Thanksgiving afternoon is actually looking dry for now! Highs during the day will top off in the lower to mid-60s again.

More rain overnight Thursday and then tapering off as we go through our Friday. Most of the area dries out by Friday afternoon with temperatures back in the 50s.

Another storm system is brewing up for our Saturday now, so expect more afternoon rain showers for the first half of the weekend.

We’ll dry out on Sunday and Monday with highs back near 60.

