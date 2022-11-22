Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon.

According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.

The structure was a double-wide trailer that served as office space for the surrounding salvage yard. According to fire crews, the fire did not spread into the yard.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

