Couple escape house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.

Fire crews arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit the damage to the home.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was found to be without a working fire detector or alarm.

