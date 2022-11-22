Boulevard Bolt returns to Belle Meade

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Boulevard Bolt is back in Belle Meade and registration is now open.

For 29 years, walkers, joggers and runners have been taking over Belle Meade Boulevard on Thanksgiving morning to help raise money for the homeless.

Since its beginnings, the race has raised just under $4.2 million for the cause. So far, approximately 5,000 people have registered for this year’s race.

“This is a wonderful way to start your Thanksgiving,” said Boulevard Bolt President Abigail Reynolds. “Walk or run and help us raise money to help those who need it most in our community.”

Registration for the event is open today and will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at The Temple on Harding Pike. Registration will also take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information, visit Boulevard Bolt’s website.

