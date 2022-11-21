Vanderbilt fined $250K for fan celebration after win over Gators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University will be fined $250,000 after fans made their way onto the field Saturday at FirstBank Stadium following the Commodores’ upset win against the Florida Gators.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the fine Sunday night. The $250,000 fine is the price Vanderbilt will pay for its third offense under the league’s access to competition area policy. The policy states “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

Vanderbilt was last fined for a violation following its men’s basketball game against Kentucky in 2016, according to an SEC media release. Fines levied against schools for violation of the policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses, the media release said. The SEC says it is working on updated security policies to help prevent fans from rushing the field after big wins.

The University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 after its fans rushed the field following the Gamecocks’ upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

