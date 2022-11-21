Sheriff: Man dies after getting shot at home in Franklin County
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday around 3 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a home on Freedom Lane to investigate a burglary.
When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. A short time later, the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Officials said the victim was 47-year-old Jonathan Ray Rollins, of Winchester.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will release new information when it becomes available.
