Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new study by an online insurance sales company has put Nashville at the top of their list for cities with the worst potholes.

The study by QuoteWizard says Nashville has the worst potholes in the United States. Three Washington cities are in the Top 5, as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state over the last year,” the study says. “The search index average is rounded and represents the number of queries in a particular state/location compared to other states.”

The following cities have the worst potholes, according to QuoteWizard:

Nashville, Tennessee Spokane, Washington Yakima, Washington Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington Grand Junction, Colorado New York, New York Kansas City, Missouri Los Angeles, California Burlington, Vermont Lafayette, Indiana

QuoteWizard points out potholes can cause extensive damage to your car, including popping your tires. To minimize pothole damage, the company suggests making sure your tires are properly inflated and your tread grooves are deep enough.

It’s also important to avoid potholes if you can.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.