MPD investigates mass shoplifting incident at store in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a mass shoplifting incident that happened in Whitehaven.

MPD says approximately 22 suspects entered the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard on Sunday and grabbed merchandise.

They drove away in about 20 vehicles, said police.

