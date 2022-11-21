MPD investigates mass shoplifting incident at store in Whitehaven

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a mass shoplifting incident that happened in Whitehaven.

MPD says approximately 22 suspects entered the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard on Sunday and grabbed merchandise.

They drove away in about 20 vehicles, said police.

